Madappa slips, but still top Indian at T-15; Diksha makes cut

India's Viraj Madappa failed to replicate his first round form, but continues to be the top Indian at the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge golf tournament here on Thursday. Madappa, who had 15 points on the first day, added four more to get to 19 but slipped to T-15 at the end of the second round at the USD 750,000 event, which is co-sanctioned by the Ladies European Tour and Asian Tour. Madappa was T-2 after the first round.

Three other Indian men -- Rashid Khan who added nine points to his first round tally of five to get to 14 and is T-45th, Shiv Kapur (11 points) and Veer Ahlawat (11) are T-62. Ajeetesh Sandhu, Gaganjeet Bhullar and S Chikkarangappa missed the cut.

Among women, Diksha Dagar made the cut with 11 points, while Tvesa Malik missed the cut.

Thailand's Chanettee Wannasaen scored 15 points on day two at the Trust Golf Asian Mixed Stableford Challenge to hold a three-point lead after 36 holes at Siam Country Club's Waterside Course. She scored 13 points in her opening round.

A Modified Stableford is being used this week with points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole: albatross 8 points, eagle 5 points, birdie 2 points, par 0 points, bogey: -1 point, double bogey or more: -3 points.

The 17-year-old carded a round of six-under-par 66 which included eagles on the eighth and 10th holes, as well as three birdies and one bogey.

Thailand's Natipong Srithong and Korea's Kyongjun Moon sit in a tie for second place on 25 points after scoring 20 and 15 points, respectively, on day two.

Korea's Joohyung Kim is in fourth place heading into the final two days with 24 points, while Indonesia's Rory Hie is one point behind in fifth place.

Maja Stark, a two-time LET winner, sits in sixth place on 22 points alongside Thailand's Jaravee Boonchant.

The cut fell at 11 points with 73 players making it through to the final two days.

