Left Menu

F1's governing body dismisses criticism of safety car speed

Formula Ones governing body has dismissed criticisms of its safety car being too slow after drivers complained following the Australian Grand Prix last weekend.The FIA said in a statement on Thursday that the priority was not pleasing the drivers but ensuring safety on the track.The FIA would like to reiterate that the primary function of the safety car is, of course, not outright speed, but the safety of the drivers, marshals and officials, the statement said.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 14-04-2022 20:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 20:55 IST
F1's governing body dismisses criticism of safety car speed
  • Country:
  • France

Formula One's governing body has dismissed criticisms of its safety car being too slow after drivers complained following the Australian Grand Prix last weekend.

The FIA said in a statement on Thursday that the priority was not pleasing the drivers but ensuring safety on the track.

''The FIA would like to reiterate that the primary function of the safety car is, of course, not outright speed, but the safety of the drivers, marshals and officials,” the statement said. “The impact of the speed of the safety car on the performance of the cars following is a secondary consideration, as the impact is equal amongst all competitors.” F1 safety car duties are shared by Mercedes and Aston Martin cars this season, and the Mercedes safety car is around five seconds per lap quicker.

The Aston Martin car was twice deployed during the Australian GP, and world champion Max Verstappen of the Red Bull team compared it to “a turtle'' because he thought it was too slow. Drivers could not get enough heat into their tires as they drove behind it at lower speeds than they would have liked. “I was struggling massively to put some temperature in them, so I also struggled,” said Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who won the race. “To be honest, I wanted to complain, but then I checked how much the safety car was sliding in the corner and I don't think there was anything more that he could give.'' AP BS BS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022