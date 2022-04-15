Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Ukraine to play World Cup qualifier against Scotland in June

Ukraine's delayed World Cup qualification playoff semi-final against Scotland has been rearranged for June 1, with the winners facing Wales four days later for a place at this year's tournament, FIFA and UEFA said in a statement on Thursday. The match was due to be played at Hampden Park in Glasgow on March 24 but Ukraine's Football Association asked FIFA to postpone the qualifier following Russia's invasion, which Moscow calls a "special operation".

Volleyball-Poland and Slovenia to host world championship, says Polish PM

Poland and Slovenia will host this year men's volleyball world championship scheduled for Aug. 26-Sept. 11 after Russia were stripped of the event, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Thursday. The international volleyball federation (FIVB) stripped Russia of the tournament in March after its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow says is a "special operation".

Motor racing-FIA defends Formula One's 'turtle' Aston Martin safety car

Formula One's governing body defended the Aston Martin safety car on Thursday, reminding drivers that its top speed was of secondary importance, after world champion Max Verstappen compared it to a turtle. Aston Martin and Mercedes both provide safety and medical cars for grands prix, with the championship divided between the two marques and Germany's Bernd Maylander the driver.

Tennis-No toenails for Raducanu but Briton finding her feet on clay

Britain's Emma Raducanu believes she can compete on clay ahead of her first professional match on the surface in the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers, even though she has no toenails left after the hardcourt season. Britain play the Czech Republic in Prague on Friday and Saturday, with U.S. Open champion Raducanu set to make her debut in the competition when she takes on Tereza Martincova.

MLB roundup: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. belts 3 homers in Jays' win

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit two of his three homers in consecutive at-bats off Gerrit Cole and withstood his hand getting stepped on during a play at first base as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 6-4 Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. George Springer hit the tiebreaking single off Jonathan Loaisiga with two outs in the seventh. Springer delivered after the Yankees were unable to turn a double play on Santiago Espinal's grounder off Chad Green (0-1).

Athletics-Britain's Olympic 4x100 team told to hand back Tokyo silvers

Britain's men's 4x100m relay team have been told to hand back their Tokyo 2020 silver medals after Chijindu Ujah's doping violation, the British Olympic Association (BOA) said on Thursday. Ujah and team mates Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake finished second behind Italy last August but were stripped of the silver in February after a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling.

NBA playoffs tip off with intriguing first-round clashes

The NBA playoffs are wide open this year and will start with a bang on Saturday as 16 teams begin their quest to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy in June. The defending champions Milwaukee Bucks and last year's runners-up the Phoenix Suns are the favorites but plenty of other teams have the firepower to get to the promised land.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson enter U.S. Open

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson put their names into contention for the U.S. Open Championship, multiple outlets reported Thursday. That doesn't mean that either, or both, are confirmed to participate in the tournament, scheduled for The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., from June 16-19. Wednesday night was the deadline to reserve their spots should they choose to play.

Tennis-Zverev cruises into Monte Carlo last 16, Alcaraz crashes out

World number three Alexander Zverev outclassed Federico Delbonis 6-1 7-5 in Monte Carlo on Wednesday to reach the last 16 of the Masters tournament after top seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Felix-Auger Aliassime crashed out. Zverev, who took to court as the highest ranked player remaining in the tournament, lost the first four points of the match but breezed through the first set in just over 20 minutes and dropped only three points on serve.

Tennis-Tsitsipas and Zverev through to Monte Carlo quarters, Ruud ousted

Holder Stefanos Tsitsipas moved into the Monte Carlo Masters quarter-finals with a 7-5 7-6(1) victory over Laslo Djere on Thursday while fourth seed Casper Ruud was knocked out in straight sets by Grigor Dimitrov. Tsitsipas broke only once in a match where break points were in short supply but the Greek third seed pounced when it mattered most at the end of both sets to seal victory.

