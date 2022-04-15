IPL 2022: KKR's Umesh has everything in his arsenal right now, expresses Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan praised Kolkata Knight Riders pacer Umesh Yadav, for his lethal form in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL). Umesh has picked up 10 wickets in five matches for KKR and is the second leading wicket-taker in the tournament after Rajasthan Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

While speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports Irfan said, "Umesh has everything in his arsenal right now. He's bowling outswing, he's bowing brilliant inswingers and his rhythm is perfect. He went unsold on day one at the IPL 2022 mega auction and then KKR added him to their squad by buying his services at base price." "Umesh must have been hurt and that is why he is determined to prove himself. He is putting up a show in this season for KKR who showed faith in him," he added.

Meanwhile, former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes that Umesh is showing the world what he's capable of with his performance this year. "The way Umesh has performed in this IPL season is simply unbelievable. He seems to be in the form of his lifetime. The team management didn't give him a big role at the start of the season because no one had an idea of his true potential. But now he is showcasing his talent and proving what he's capable of," said Harbhajan Singh.

KKR will be going up against SunRisers Hyderabad in their next IPL 2022 clash, at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. (ANI)

