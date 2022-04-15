Left Menu

Hamstring injury sidelines Barcelona midfielder Pedri

Barcelona midfielder Pedri Gonzlez will be sidelined for an unspecified period after an injury during a loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, the Spanish club said on Friday.The 19-year-old Pedri tore the femoral biceps in his left hamstring during the 3-2 home defeat Thursday in the second leg of the quarterfinals that saw Barcelona knocked out of the competition. It plays Cdiz on Monday.

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 15-04-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 20:11 IST
Barcelona midfielder Pedri González will be sidelined for an unspecified period after an injury during a loss to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League, the Spanish club said on Friday.

The 19-year-old Pedri tore the femoral biceps in his left hamstring during the 3-2 home defeat Thursday in the second leg of the quarterfinals that saw Barcelona knocked out of the competition. He was substituted at halftime.

Pedri had already been unavailable from late August to mid-January because of a leg injury.

Pedri played 74 games for Barcelona and Spain last season.

Barcelona enters the weekend in second place in the Spanish league, 12 points behind runaway leader Real Madrid. It plays Cádiz on Monday. AP SSC SSC

