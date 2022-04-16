Soccer-Phoenix looking for finals boost upon return to Wellington

Wellington Phoenix's nomadic ways will come to an end on Sunday when the A-League team returns to play in front of its own fans for the first time in almost a year as COVID-19 continues to impact on the New Zealand-based club. Ufuk Talay's side will make their first appearance on home soil in 322 days when they take on Central Coast Mariners at Wellington Stadium, the second time the club has had to endure a lengthy absence as a result of the pandemic.

Wellington have been forced to play all 21 of their A-League matches so far this season in Australia, with Wollongong serving as the club's base as trans-Tasman travel has been limited. But with restrictions now eased, players and staff are relishing a return home.

"A lot of the boys actually realised what the fans mean to us while we were away," striker Ben Waine told Stuff Media. "You're playing home games and there's maybe 10 people there and it's not very nice. And you compare it to what it was like last year, with 25,000 people, it just gives you an extra boost and it's amazing."

The last two years have seen the Phoenix play just two games in New Zealand, with bumper crowds turning out to watch matches with Western United and Perth Glory in Wellington and Auckland during a brief return to home soil last May. Despite the difficulties caused by lengthy stints on the road, Wellington have impressed this season and could further enhance their hopes of a top six finish and a place in the end of season finals with a win over Central Coast.

"We're going back home and expecting huge support for the boys, and hopefully we can get across the line in the next two games," Talay​ said. "We've put ourselves in a great position going back to New Zealand and having the fans there supporting the group. I think the boys that are injured will probably want to put their hand up to play."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)