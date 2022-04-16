Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana, TN enter SF of National Championship

The 12th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship 2022 saw thrilling Quarter-Final hockey matches as Karnataka, Maharashtra, Haryana and Unit of Tamil Nadu registered wins to enter the semi-final. In the first game of the day, Hockey Karnataka faced off against Hockey Bengal in a closely-contested affair. Harish Mutagar (24') opened the scoring for Hockey Karnataka, after which Deekshith S P (34') and Yathish Kumar B (41') scored one goal each to take their lead to 3-0. But Amon Mirash Tirkey (47'), Captain Kishor Lakra (55'), and Tarun Adhikari (57') scored quick goals to level the score. Deekshith S P (59') scored the winner in the final minute of the match to help Hockey Karnataka win the match 4-3.

In the second game of the day, Hockey Maharashtra faced off against Hockey Jharkhand. Harish Shindgi (4') opened the scoring for Hockey Maharashtra, but Noyel Topno (10') managed to get the equaliser soon after. Mayur Dhanavade (29') scored the second goal for Hockey Maharashtra, but Denis Kerketta (48') scored the second goal for Hockey Jharkhand to level the scores again. The match was pushed to the shootouts, and Hockey Maharashtra were able to pick up a 2-2 (2-1 SO) win. In the third quarter-final match of the day, Delhi Hockey faced off against Hockey Haryana in a thrilling contest. Deepak (9') opened the scoring for Hockey Haryana to give his side an early lead. Rinku Antil (15') doubled their lead soon after to put Delhi Hockey on the backfoot once again. Both teams defended well in the final two quarters, but Pankaj (60') managed to get the third goal and Hockey Haryana picked up a solid 3-0 victory.

In the final Quarter-Final match of the day, Uttar Pradesh Hockey faced off against the Hockey Unit Of Tamil Nadu. J Joshua Benedict Wesley (22') and Jeevakumar Hb (23') gave a 2-0 lead to the Hockey Unit Of Tamil Nadu before the half-time mark. Sundarapandi (45') extended their lead in the third quarter, after which Rishabh Sahu (55') scored the consolation goal for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. But the Hockey Unit Of Tamil Nadu was able to pick up a 3-1 win. (ANI)

