IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians win toss and opt to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians won toss and opt to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants here at the Brabourne stadium. The five-time champions are looking for a change in fortune when they take on Lucknow Super Giants. Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians are languishing at the bottom of the points table with five defeats in five matches.

"We will look to bowl first. Since it's a day game we tried to get another slower bowler. We wanted to slow things in the middle overs. It's a good pitch to play cricket and with his experience coming in, it will be good for us. We got Tymal, Fabian, Polly and Brevis. We just need to keep things under control and stay calm, it's that simple. We don't need to overcomplicate things. We just need to come out and play basic cricket and will be focussing on doing that," said Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma after winning the toss. KL Rahul led side Lucknow Super Giants lost to Gujarat Titans in their previous match and they are currently placed in the fifth spot in the points table with three wins in five matches. LSG have made one change in the playing eleven as Krishnappa Gowtham misses out and Manish Pandey comes in.

"We are playing some good cricket since the first game. It's a new team and the boys are coming together really well and we always found a way to stay in the game, " said Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul after the toss. Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(C), Ishan Kishan(WK), Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Tymal Mills. Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: KL Rahul(C), Quinton de Kock(WK), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi. (ANI)

