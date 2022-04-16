Left Menu

R Madhavan is 'proud' after son Vedaant bags silver at Danish Open swimming meet

Actor R Madhavan is thrilled with his son Vedaants silver medal win at the Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark.Madhavans 16-year-old son clocked 15.57.86 in the mens 1500m freestyle event to finish at the second spot on Friday night.Sharing a video clip from the felicitation ceremony on his Instagram handle, the 51-year-old actor thanked his sons coach Pradeep Kumar and the swimming federation of India for their support.vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-04-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 16:31 IST
Actor R Madhavan is thrilled with his son Vedaant's silver medal win at the Danish Open swimming meet in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Madhavan's 16-year-old son clocked 15.57.86 in the men's 1500m freestyle event to finish at the second spot on Friday night.

Sharing a video clip from the felicitation ceremony on his Instagram handle, the 51-year-old actor thanked his son's coach Pradeep Kumar and the swimming federation of India for their support.

''@vedaantmadhavan wins Silver for India at the Danish Open in Copenhagen. Thank you so much Pradeep sir, #swimmingfederationofindia, and #ansadxb for all your efforts. We are so proud,” he captioned the post.

Vedaant had earlier won a bronze medal at the Latvia Open in March 2021 and had also impressed at the Junior National Aquatic Championships last year, bagging seven medals -- four silver and three bronze.

At the Danish Open 2022, which is being held in Copenhagen, Denmark from April 15 to 19, top Indian swimmer Sajan Prakash won gold in the men's 200m butterfly. Competing in his first international meet this year, Prakash stopped the clock at 1.59.27 to stand atop the podium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

