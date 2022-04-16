Cycling-Longo Borghini claims second edition of women's Paris-Roubaix

Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini won the second edition of the women's Paris-Roubaix after a solo raid of more than 30 kilometres on Saturday. Longo Borghini attacked in a cobbled sector after catching a breakaway group of three and never looked back as her Trek Segafredo team mate and compatriot Elisa Balsamo was disqualified for taking an illegal tow from her team car while chasing back after a puncture.

Looking barely troubled by the cobblestones, Longo Borghini, twice a bronze medallist at the Olympics and also in the world championships road race, had victory virtually in the bag after the Carrefour de l'Arbre - the last demanding cobbled section. The 30-year-old crossed the line on the Roubaix velodrome 23 seconds ahead of Belgian Lotte Kopecky, who had blown the race open with a brutal acceleration with 52km to go.

Team SD Worx rider Kopecky, winner of the Tour of Flanders two weeks ago, headed a six-woman sprint behind Longo Borghini to finish second ahead of the Italian's Trek Segafredo team mate Lucinda Brand of the Netherlands. Marianne Vos, cycling's most decorated woman, did not start the 124.7-km classic after testing positive for COVID-19.

Last year's winner Lizzie Deignan, also a Trek-Segafredo rider, was not competing as she is expecting her second child. The men's race will be held on Sunday. (Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)

