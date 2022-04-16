Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul becomes second player to score century in IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul became the second player to slam a stunning century in IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians here at Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday. The LSG skipper was able to bring up his century in just 56 balls with the help of nine fours and five sixes. KL Rahul played 60 balls in his innings and scored 103 runs. This is the highest score of this IPL so far. Rajasthan Royals opener Jos Buttler scored the first hundred of IPL 2022 against Mumbai Indians. Both centuries of this season came against Mumbai Indians.

In the match, KL Rahul's unbeaten knock of 103 guided Lucknow Super Giants to a comfortable 18 runs win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2022 match at Brabourne Stadium here on Saturday. This is Mumbai Indians' sixth successive loss in the Indian Premier League 2022 while for newcomers Lucknow Super Giants, this is their fourth win in the season.

Skipper KL Rahul's ton was accompanied by Manish Pandey's 38 as Lucknow gave Mumbai the imposing target of 200. For MI bowlers, Jaydev Unadkat bagged two wickets while Murugan Ashwin and Fabian Allen scalped one wicket each. Chasing 200, Mumbai Indians had a decent start as they amassed 57 runs with the loss of two wickets in the first six overs.

Avesh Khan removed Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma in the third over. With runs coming at a slow pace, Dewald Brevis took matters into his hands as he and Ishan Kishan made 20 runs in the penultimate over of the powerplay. Avesh then struck again in the sixth over as he removed dangerous-looking Dewald Brevis for 31. LSG gave 29 runs from the four overs after the powerplay and the task was challenging for Mumbai Indians in the second half of the chase. Mumbai needed 114 runs from 60 balls.

Witch wickets not coming at ease, LSG bowlers stuck to their strengths as they assured not to leak the runs to MI batters. In the end, too much was left for Pollard to do and wasn't made easy as the death bowling was pretty good from LSG. Pollard tried to pull off an unlikely heist but failed. Too much was left for Pollard to do and wasn't made easy as the death bowling was pretty good. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)