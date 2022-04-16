IPL 2022: 'Special day and a special hundred' for KL Rahul against Mumbai Indians

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul said it was a special day as he smashed an unbeaten hundred in a win against Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2022 on Saturday. LSG were back to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 after defeating the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 18 runs on Saturday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

KL Rahul rose to the occasion in his 100th IPL match with an unbeaten century to help LSG post a commanding total of 199/4 before LSG won the game by 18 runs in the end. In the post-match presentation, KL Rahul who was adjudged as the player of the match for an unbeaten 103 said: "It was a special day and a special hundred." The LSG captain added he wasn't among the runs earlier but the pitch today was good so he made the most of it.

"The day games without dew are different, the bowlers were really clear and we need to be clear with the plans. That's the takeaway from our wins. The batters need to settle in and not collapse," KL Rahul said. Talking about the areas of improvement, KL said: "The batters haven't done well in the powerplay at times. Keeping the opposition quiet early in their innings would help. I don't look at oppositions differently, they are a champion side that's competitive. But I don't do much different."

With this win, LSG have joined fellow newcomers Gujarat Titans on the top of the table. KL said: "We have played well, we need to be humble and keep learning. The team is brilliant and I enjoy spending time with them, creating a team that was comfortable was something we looked for in the auction." Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants 199-4 (KL Rahul 103*, Manish Pandey 38; Jaydev Unadkat 2-32) beat Mumbai Indians 181-9 (Suryakumar Yadav 37, Dewald Brevis 31; Avesh Khan 3-30) by 18 runs. (ANI)

