Billie Jean King Cup 2022: Swiatek powers Poland into finals; Rybakina also advance

Poland reached the Billie Jean King Cup finals for the first time after top-ranked Iga Swiatek overpowered Andreea Prisacariu of Romania 6-0, 6-0 on Saturday.

ANI | Antalya | Updated: 16-04-2022 23:50 IST | Created: 16-04-2022 23:50 IST
Iga Swiatek in action (Photo: Iga Swiatek/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Poland reached the Billie Jean King Cup finals for the first time after top-ranked Iga Swiatek overpowered Andreea Prisacariu of Romania 6-0, 6-0 on Saturday. Top-ranked Swiatek converted all six of her break points en route to the 52-minute win. Earlier, World No.1 Iga defeat Mihaela Buzarnescu of Romania 6-1, 6-0 in under an hour to complete a 2-0 opening day for Poland.

By adding yet another victory to her career streak, Swiatek gained Poland's required third match-triumph of the week, qualifying her country for the November finals. 12 nations will compete for the prestigious crown in the finals. Kazakhstan also claimed a spot in November's finals as Elena Rybakina defeated Germany's Angelique Kerber 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 in a battle between two of the world's Top 20 players.

Four-time champion Italy also qualified for the finals, after Camila Giorgi gave her team a 3-0 lead over three-time winner France with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Harmony Tan. Giorgi won 62 per cent of points returning the Tan serve to ease to victory. Five-time champion Spain also advanced into the November finals. Sara Sorribes Tormo defeated Arantxa Rus 6-0, 6-4, giving the Spaniards the 3-0 advantage over the Netherlands. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

