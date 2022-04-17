Golf-Spieth in shock after missing another tiny putt

Left Menu

Spieth this time missed from a distance officially measured at only 18 inches, though it looked to be even shorter, at the final hole of the third round at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island. In an almost a carbon copy of his previous short miss at the Texas Open, Spieth took little time over what should have been a routine tap-in, not even bothering to take a proper stance.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2022 03:42 IST | Created: 17-04-2022 03:42 IST
Two weeks after missing a two-foot putt by being overly casual, Jordan Spieth had an even more astonishing faux pas from a shorter distance at RBC Heritage tournament in South Carolina on Saturday. Spieth this time missed from a distance officially measured at only 18 inches, though it looked to be even shorter, at the final hole of the third round at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island.

In an almost a carbon copy of his previous short miss at the Texas Open, Spieth took little time over what should have been a routine tap-in, not even bothering to take a proper stance. The three-time major winner and world number one looked in shock as his ball caught the right edge of the hole, just as it had in Texas, and horseshoed out.

The sickening bogey undid some of the good work Spieth had previously done in working his way into contention. He shot 68 for an eight-under-par 205 total, three strokes behind leader Harold Varner III with one round left at the PGA Tour event.

Spieth previously said after the Texas Open that it was the worst he had "ever putted in a professional event" and that he needed to improve at the Masters. "I just have to address putting... I mean, I missed nine putts inside of six feet this week," said the Texan at the time.

He subsequently missed the cut at Augusta National last week.

