Soccer-Arteta rues missed opportunities as Arsenal falter in top-four race

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said his team paid for their profligacy in the final third in their loss to Southampton on Saturday and expressed concerns about their recent slump in form after they fell to a third straight Premier League defeat. Jan Bednarek's first-half goal proved enough for Southampton to secure a victory at home as goalkeeper Fraser Forster helped them see out a 1-0 win despite Arsenal dominating possession and having 23 shots at goal.

Cycling-Longo Borghini claims second edition of women's Paris-Roubaix

Italian champion Elisa Longo Borghini won the second edition of the women's Paris-Roubaix after a solo raid of more than 30 kilometres on Saturday. Longo Borghini attacked in a cobbled sector after catching a breakaway group of three and never looked back as her Trek Segafredo team mate and compatriot Elisa Balsamo was disqualified for taking an illegal tow from her team car while chasing back after a puncture.

Soccer-'It made no sense to boo' - Rangnick defends Pogba after fans target midfielder

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick insisted it made no sense to boo individual players after the club's fans turned on French midfielder Paul Pogba in their 3-2 Premier League win over Norwich City on Saturday. Cristiano Ronaldo's 50th career club hat-trick dragged a below-par United over the line at Old Trafford to revitalise his side's hopes of a top-four finish, but the match was marred by supporters voicing their discontent.

Soccer-Ronaldo hat-trick rescues Man United amid fan anger in Norwich win

Cristiano Ronaldo's 50th club career hat-trick and second Premier League treble of the season earned below-par Manchester United a 3-2 victory over Norwich City on Saturday amid scenes of fan protest at Old Trafford. With Tottenham Hotspur losing 1-0 at home to Brighton & Hove Albion earlier on Saturday, the door was open for United to close on the Champions League qualification places with victory over bottom side Norwich and they just about took advantage.

Soccer-Liverpool hang on for 3-2 FA Cup semi win over City

Liverpool hung on to beat Manchester City 3-2 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday to reach the final of the FA Cup and end Pep Guardiola's hopes of a treble. Juergen Klopp's side will meet the winners of Sunday's other semi-final between Chelsea and Crystal Palace in the May 14th final as they keep alive their dream of an unprecedented quadruple.

Tennis-Tsitsipas downs Zverev to reach another Monte Carlo final

Defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas showed no signs of fatigue following Friday's marathon battle as he eased past German Alexander Zverev 6-4 6-2 to reach the Monte Carlo Masters final on Saturday. Tsitsipas and Zverev had both survived three-hour tussles on Friday to reach the last four but it was the Greek third seed who appeared to have made a quick recovery as he tormented a lethargic Zverev with a barrage of baseline winners.

Soccer-Tottenham's top-four hopes dented by home loss to Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur blew a chance to strengthen their grip on fourth place in the Premier League as they suffered a last-gasp 1-0 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday.

Antonio Conte's side produced a lacklustre display and looked set for a frustrating stalemate before Belgian Leandro Trossard made things even worse with a 90th-minute winner.

Golf-Spieth in shock after missing another tiny putt

Two weeks after missing a two-foot putt by being overly casual, Jordan Spieth had an even more astonishing faux pas from a shorter distance at RBC Heritage tournament in South Carolina on Saturday. Spieth this time missed from a distance officially measured at only 18 inches, though it looked to be even shorter, at the final hole of the third round at Harbour Town on Hilton Head Island.

Oscar De La Hoya expresses desire to end feud with UFC president

A very public feud may soon come to an end, as at least one of the principles involved is ready to bury the hatchet. This week, Oscar De La Hoya, expressed to TMZ that he would like to put an end to any and all public sparring with UFC president Dana White. "I want to fix things up with Dana," De La Hoya said.

Soccer-Revived Saints deal further blow to Arsenal's top-four hopes

Southampton ended a five-match winless run in the Premier League with a 1-0 victory over Arsenal at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday, dealing further damage to the visitors' hopes of finishing in the top four this season. Mikel Arteta's side slipped to sixth place in the standings after Jan Bednarek's goal late in the first half and an inspired display from Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster handed them a third straight defeat.

