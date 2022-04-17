Left Menu

Dinesh Karthik wants to be part of Indian team again, says working really hard

After playing a breakthrough knock of 66 runs against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said that he is trying his best to be a part of the Indian team.

17-04-2022
After playing a breakthrough knock of 66 runs against Delhi Capitals on Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik said that he is trying his best to be a part of the Indian team. Spectacular half-centuries from Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik were backed by spirited performances from bowlers as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in their IPL 2022 match here at Wankhede Stadium.

"I have been working really hard. I have been trying to do everything to be a part of the Indian team. Depends on the bowler, whoever is bowling well. I respected Kuldeep as he was bowling well. When you are batting at the death, you try and get under the ball more while hitting. You make me sound like a serial killer (laughs when asked as to how was he so calm and hit them so hard at the same time)," said Karthik in a post-match presentation. "I must admit positions and calmness comes from preparations. Apart from that staying in the moment sounds cliched but it works. He (Shahbaz) is a very special player, I am very sure he is going to do special things. He can hit a ball a long long way. And he backs himself which I like about him," he added.

Dinesh Karthik smashed an unbeaten 66 while all-rounder Glenn Maxwell played a sublime knock of 55 to guide Royal Challengers Bangalore to a defendable target of 189/5. For DC, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed and Axar Patel bagged one wicket each. For RCB, this is their 4th win in six matches in the Indian Premier League 2022 which has taken them to the third spot. While for Delhi this is their third loss in five matches. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

