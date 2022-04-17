Left Menu

Soccer-Chelsea's Loftus-Cheek enjoying wing back role under Tuchel

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek said he is relishing his new role as a wing back under manager Thomas Tuchel after impressive performances in the last two matches. Loftus-Cheek started last weekend's Premier League match at Southampton on the right side, playing a part in four goals as Chelsea won 6-0.

The 26-year-old then excelled in the same role at the Santiago Bernabeu as Chelsea defeated Real Madrid 3-2 in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, although that result was not enough to send them through to the next round. "It was a bit different between the two games, but still had similar characteristics in the role that I was asked to do," Loftus-Cheek told the club website.

"I'd never started at right wing-back before, but it was a role I was confident to play and carry out what was asked of me. "In midfield, you don't necessarily get too much space to open up and drive with the ball and that's one of my big strengths, so in this position sometimes it allowed me to open up and go past people and use my running power. So I enjoyed it."

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in an all-London clash in the FA Cup semi-final later on Sunday.

