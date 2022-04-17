Left Menu

Athletics-Thompson-Herah clocks fastest women's 100m of 2022 in California

Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah posted the fastest women's 100 metres in the world this year with a time of 10.89 seconds at the Golden Games in Walnut, California on Saturday. Thompson-Herah became the first woman to win back to back Olympic sprint doubles when she retained her 100m and 200m titles in Tokyo and capped a memorable Games with gold in the 4x100m relay.

Elaine Thompson-Herah Image Credit: Wikipedia

Five-time Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah posted the fastest women's 100 meters in the world this year with a time of 10.89 seconds at the Golden Games in Walnut, California on Saturday. The Jamaican won her semi-final in what was her first outdoor 100m of the season. She opted not to run the final, with no reason given for her decision.

"Feels good to be back. Season opener 10:89," the 29-year-old said on Twitter. Thompson-Herah became the first woman to win back-to-back Olympic sprint doubles when she retained her 100m and 200m titles in Tokyo and capped a memorable Games with gold in the 4x100m relay.

