Sunrisers win toss, invite Punjab to bat

Sunrisers Hyderabad won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday.

Punjab will be without their skipper Mayank Agarwal, who has injured his toe while training on Saturday. Prabhsimran Singh replaced him in the playing eleven.

In Mayank's absence, Punjab will be led by Shikhar Dhawan. SRH have fielded an unchanged side.

Teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan. Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

