Punjab 151 all out against SRH
Punjab Kings were 151 all out against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.Liam Livingstone top-scored for Punjab with 60 off 33 balls.Bhuvneshwar Kumar 322 and Umran Malik 428 were the standout bowlers for SRH. Malik took three wickets and there was also a run out in the 20th over that ended being a maiden.
Punjab Kings were 151 all out against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League here on Sunday.
Liam Livingstone top-scored for Punjab with 60 off 33 balls.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/22) and Umran Malik (4/28) were the standout bowlers for SRH. Malik took three wickets and there was also a run out in the 20th over that ended being a maiden. Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal, who injured his toe while training on Saturday, was ruled out of the game. Brief scores: Punjab Kings 151 all out in 20 overs (Livingstone 60; Bhuvneshhwar 3/22, Malik 4/28).
