Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:12 PM EDT on Sunday, April 17

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday: MLB

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m. Minnesota at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Washington at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m. Oakland at Toronto, 1:37 p.m. San Francisco at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m. Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m. Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at San Diego, 7:08 p.m. - - Blue Jays place LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (forearm) on 10-day IL The Toronto Blue Jays placed left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu on the 10-day injured list Sunday with left forearm inflammation. BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-RYU-BORUCKI, Field Level Media After cancer diagnosis, Buck Martinez stepping away from Blue Jays' booth Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez has been diagnosed with cancer and is taking time off from his job for treatment, he announced Sunday. BASEBALL-MLB-TOR-MARTINEZ, Field Level Media Twins place RHP Sonny Gray (hamstring) on 10-day IL The Minnesota Twins placed right-hander Sonny Gray on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a low-grade right hamstring strain. BASEBALL-MLB-MIN-GRAY, Field Level Media Tigers-Royals game postponed due to inclement weather Sunday's finale of a four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and host Kansas City Royals was postponed due to inclement weather. BASEBALL-MLB-KC-DET-POSTPONEMENT, Field Level Media - - - - NBA G1: Atlanta at Miami, 1 p.m. G1: Brooklyn at Boston, 3:30 p.m. G1: Chicago at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m. G1: New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m. - - Raptors star Scottie Barnes' X-rays negative; MRI to come Toronto Raptors rookie forward Scottie Barnes sustained a left ankle injury in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. BASKETBALL-NBA-TOR-BARNES, Field Level Media - - - - NHL Florida at Detroit, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Philadelphia, 5 p.m. St. Louis at Nashville, 6 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 6 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Columbus at Anaheim, 8:30 p.m. Canadiens' Michael Pezzetta to have hearing with NHL Montreal Canadiens forward Michael Pezzetta will have a hearing with the NHL on Monday following his illegal check to the head of Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie. SOCCER-MLS-MTL-PEZZETTA, Field Level Media - - - - NFL Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Owens scores touchdown at 48 The Fan Controlled Football league, an indoor football league that allows fans to call plays, saw a Pro Football Hall of Famer score a touchdown for them Saturday ... at the age of 48. FOOTBALL-NFL-TERRELL-OWENS, Field Level Media - - - - MLS Real Salt Lake at New York City FC, 1 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 4 p.m. - - Atlanta United fears Achilles injury for G Brad Guzan Atlanta United is awaiting an official diagnosis of the injury sustained by goalkeeper Brad Guzan on Saturday night, but fears are it's a serious Achilles injury. SOCCER-MLS-ATL-GUZAN, Field Level Media - - - - SPORTS Japan's Roki Sasaki follows perfect game with 8 perfect innings Roki Sasaki almost did it again. SPORTS-USA-SASAKI, Field Level Media - - - - MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Bristol, Tenn., 7 p.m. - - - - - USFL Houston vs. Michigan, Noon Philadelphia vs. New Orleans, 4 p.m. Tampa Bay vs. Pittsburgh, 8 p.m. - - - - - GOLF PGA -- RBC Heritage - - - -

TENNIS ATP -- Monte Carlo, Monaco - - - - ESPORTS LoL - League Championship Series Spring Playoffs (North America)

