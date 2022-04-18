Left Menu

Soccer-Second-half goals help Flamengo to 3-1 win over Sao Paulo

Corinthians lead the table with six points from two games, although Ceara and reigning champions Atletico Mineiro could join them if they win their second game later on Sunday. Gabriel Barbosa put the home side ahead after 25 minutes with an angled finish only for Jonathan Calleri to equalise 16 minutes later with a header from a cross by former Flamengo player Rafinha.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 18-04-2022 03:01 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 02:58 IST
Flamengo scored twice in the second half to beat visiting Sao Paulo 3-1 in Serie A on Sunday and derail the winning start of their former coach Rogerio Ceni. Ceni was in charge at the Maracana when Flamengo won the title in 2020 and Sunday's defeat came a week after his side kicked off the league season with a 4-0 win at home to Athletico Paranaense.

Sunday's result means only one of the 16 teams who have played twice this season have so far have garnered full points. Corinthians lead the table with six points from two games, although Ceara and reigning champions Atletico Mineiro could join them if they win their second game later on Sunday.

Gabriel Barbosa put the home side ahead after 25 minutes with an angled finish only for Jonathan Calleri to equalise 16 minutes later with a header from a cross by former Flamengo player Rafinha. Mauricio Isla put Flamengo back in front after cutting in from the right midway through the second half and Giorgian de Arrascaeta sealed all three points three minutes later with a glancing header.

