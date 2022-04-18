Sports News Roundup: MLB roundup: Padres' Yu Darvish bounces back to beat Braves; NBA roundup: Celtics stun Nets with Game 1 buzzer-beater and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Padres' Yu Darvish bounces back to beat Braves

Yu Darvish held Atlanta to a solo homer by Marcell Ozuna over 6 2/3 innings Sunday night and San Diego took advantage of some early wildness by rookie Braves right-hander Bryce Elder to give the Padres a 2-1 victory over visiting Atlanta and a split of their four-game series. Both Padres runs came in the second. Infielders Ha-Seong Kim and C.J. Abrams, the Padres' No. 8 and 9 hitters, started the rally with back-to-back singles with one out. Elder then walked Trent Grisham on four pitches to load the bases and hit Austin Nola with a pitch to force home the Padres' first run. Abrams scored on an infield grounder.

NBA roundup: Celtics stun Nets with Game 1 buzzer-beater

Jayson Tatum converted a last-second Marcus Smart assist into a buzzer-beating layup Sunday afternoon, giving the Boston Celtics a dramatic 115-114 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. With the Nets up 114-113 and looking for a clinching basket, Kevin Durant misfired on a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining. Al Horford secured the rebound, and after Jaylen Brown found Smart wide open on the left side, the veteran guard passed up the shot and threw across the key to Tatum, whose catch-and-shoot game-winner had to survive a video review.

Soccer-It's time for Chelsea to win a final at Wembley, says Mount

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount has called on his teammates to snap their losing streak in cup finals at Wembley Stadium and avenge their League Cup final loss to Liverpool when the two teams meet again in the FA Cup showpiece next month. Mount scored the second goal in Chelsea's hard-earned 2-0 victory over Palace at Wembley on Sunday to send them to their third straight FA Cup final.

USFL roundup: Gamblers, Breakers win Week 1 contests

Reggie Northrup returned a fumble for a score and Clayton Thorson threw a touchdown pass as the Houston Gamblers defeated the Michigan Panthers 17-12 Sunday in both teams' USFL opener in the first of two games at Birmingham, Ala. Northrup finished with 11 tackles, one forced fumble and one 87-yard scamper for a score, while teammate Ahmad Gooden registered three forced fumbles and two sacks. Thorson finished 9 of 17 for 73 yards with one interception and a 12-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Zuber.

Soccer-Premier League weekend talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Premier League action:

RONALDO DOES IT AGAIN

Soccer-Bayern edge closer to Bundesliga title after win at Armenia

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich restored their nine-point cushion at the summit of the standings with a solid 3-0 victory at relegation-threatened Arminia Bielefeld on Sunday, taking them within touching distance of a 10th straight league crown. With only four games left, the Bavarians rebounded after their shock Champions League exit and regained their lead over second-placed Borussia Dortmund, against whom they can win the title in next weekend's Der Klassiker in Munich.

NHL roundup: Seven-goal 2nd period highlights Blues' latest win

Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou, and Calle Rosen scored two goals apiece as the visiting St. Louis Blues netted seven goals in the second period Sunday to rout the Nashville Predators 8-3 for their ninth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko chipped in a goal and two assists for the Blues, who have scored four or more goals in their last 12 games while going 11-0-1.

Tennis-Tsitsipas battles past Davidovich Fokina to win Monte Carlo title

Stefanos Tsitsipas captured back-to-back crowns at the Monte Carlo Masters with a workmanlike 6-3 7-6(3) win over first-time ATP Tour finalist Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Sunday, claiming his first title of the 2022 season. The Greek world number five Tsitsipas' second Masters 1000 title comes at the perfect time for the 23-year-old, who is hoping to improve on his runner-up finish at last year's French Open and claim a maiden Grand Slam title this year.

Golf-Spieth overcomes 'worst feeling' of career to win at RBC Heritage

Jordan Spieth overcame "the worst feeling" of his career to triumph at RBC Heritage tournament in South Carolina on Sunday, less than two weeks after missing the cut for the first time at Augusta National. The 2015 Masters champion beat Patrick Cantlay with par on the first playoff hole, recovering from a tiny putt flub a day earlier at Hilton Head Island and leaving with his 13th PGA Tour title.

Soccer-Chelsea beat Palace 2-0 to book FA Cup final against Liverpool

Chelsea reached their third straight FA Cup final with a hard-earned 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to set up a showdown with quadruple-chasing Liverpool. Second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount fired Thomas Tuchel's side to victory in the semi-final and secured a place in the May 14 showpiece match versus Liverpool, who beat Manchester City 3-2 on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)