Soccer-Serie A weekend talking points

Talking points from the weekend's Serie A action.

MILAN BECOMING IMPENETRABLE AT RIGHT TIME While the goals have dried up somewhat for AC Milan as they look to win the Serie A title for the first time since 2011 this term, something that has helped them stay just ahead of the chasing pack is their near-impenetrable defence.

The league leaders' 2-0 success over Genoa on Friday night kept Milan top of the standings by two points, after their sixth Serie A clean sheet in a row. In fact, coach Stefano Pioli is only the third manager in Milan history to keep a clean sheet in at least six games in a row in a single Serie A season, and he called for more of the same.

"I ask for a great deal from my players when they are working off the ball," Pioli said on Friday. "But that is necessary. We have to keep going, the tension is rising and so is the pressure." VLAHOVIC REACHES MILESTONE BUT MASKS MORE JUVE WOE

One of the positives for Juventus this season is how quickly Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic has settled into life at the club following his big-money January move from Fiorentina. Vlahovic scored his Serie A 50th goal on Saturday to earn Juve a 1-1 draw against Bologna aged 22 years and 78 days - in the history of the competition, the only foreign player to reach this milestone younger than him is Brazilian Alexandre Pato.

However, Bologna, who finished the match with nine men, did not deserve to be pegged back right at the death, with Juventus again dominating possession, but failing to create many clear-cut chances - as has been the case too often this season. Should in-form AS Roma beat Napoli on Monday, they will close to within three points of Juve in fourth with five games to play, putting pressure on Serie A's most successful club in the race for the final Champions League qualification spot.

SALERNITANA TUMULTUOUS SEASON COULD STILL HAVE HAPPY ENDING It has been quite the season on the Amalfi Coast for Salernitana back in Serie A.

They avoided being expelled from the Italian top-flight earlier in the campaign after a new owner was found at the 11th hour, as it is not permitted for previous owner - Lazio president Claudio Lotito - to be in charge of two clubs in the same league at the same time. On the pitch, things have not gone well in the club's first Serie A term in 23 years, with the side from Salerno rock bottom of the standings.

But a surprise 2-1 victory away at relegation rivals Sampdoria on Saturday gave them renewed hope of a great escape. The gap to Cagliari in 17th is still nine points, but Salernitana crucially have two games in hand. All is not lost yet.

