Bhagat, Kadam among top Indians competing at Brazil Para Badminton International
World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat and World No. 3 Sukant Kadam will lead the Indian para badminton contingent at the Brazil Para Badminton International tournament beginning in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.The BWF Para Badminton International Level 2 event is taking place after a gap of two years.The year 2022 started well with the Spain tournament and I want to keep the momentum going and keep winning.
- Country:
- India
World No. 1 Pramod Bhagat and World No. 3 Sukant Kadam will lead the Indian para badminton contingent at the Brazil Para Badminton International tournament beginning in Sao Paulo on Tuesday.
The BWF Para Badminton International Level 2 event is taking place after a gap of two years.
''The year 2022 started well with the Spain tournament and I want to keep the momentum going and keep winning. My training is going well and I plan to execute everything that I have been practising,'' Bhagat said in a release.
Bhagat, who had won the Tokyo Paralympics gold medal, claimed two silver and a bronze at the Spanish Para Badminton International last month.
Sukant Kadam, who had ended with a bronze at Spain, said he is looking at the event as a preparation for the upcoming major events.
''I have been training hard and the results are there for everyone to see. The Brazil tournament is part of my preparation for Asian Games and World Championships which are scheduled for later this year. ''Brazil will see the best talent coming and I would like to do well at the tournament.'' Apart from Bhagat and Kadam, Manoj Sarkar, Tarun Dhillon, Parul Parmar, Nitesh Rana, Manasi Joshi, Palak Kohli and Nithya Sri are the other top Indian para shuttlers, who will be participating in the tournament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brazil Para Badminton International
- Pramod Bhagat
- Tokyo Paralympics
- The BWF Para Badminton International Level
- Tarun Dhillon
- Sao Paulo
- Sukant Kadam
- Indian
- Nithya Sri
- Palak Kohli
- Spain
- Manasi Joshi
- Rana
- Kadam
- Manoj Sarkar
- Bhagat
- Brazil
- Asian Games
- Parul Parmar
- Spanish Para Badminton International
ALSO READ
Mudslides kill 14 in heavy rains in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state
Sterlite Power Brasil raises 600 million Brazilian real via debentures
Mercedes-Benz puts 5,600 workers on vacation in Brazil due to chips shortage
Indigenous protest camp erected in Brazilian capital to press land rights
Brazil's Workers Party guarantees open dialogue with businessmen if Lula wins