Hans Women, PIFA Sports eye maiden IWL win

Hans Women FC and PIFA Sports will have their eyes set on a maiden Indian Women's League win when they face off here on Tuesday.

Both sides faced defeats in their respective opening games of the season and will be looking to make amends this time.

Hans Women head coach Arun Mishra expressed his thoughts ahead of the game saying: ''We will go with a positive and clear mindset. In the last match against SSB Women, we got a very good start, but the result was not in our favour. ''We will continue similarly as we did in our last game and try to maintain till the last minute of the match.'' Nirvan Shah, head coach of Mumbai-based PIFA Sports, said: ''We will continue playing our style of football with more focus and determination. And we hope the girls gel better as a team and cut down the mistakes.'' In addition, he also opined on the threat posed by their opponents in the next game. ''All our opponents are tough in this competition. They are all champions of their respective states and cannot be taken lightly. It will be a good battle for both the teams,'' he concluded. Gokulam eye full points against SSB ====================== After a terrific 12-0 winning start to the league, defending champions Gokulam Kerala FC are all set to take on SSB Women FC in their second match.

Ahead of the clash, Gokulam gaffer Anthony Andrews seemed quite confident and focused.

Andrews said, ''They will be confident after their first match as they won 6-2. We haven't seen them play, but we will stick to our plans and focus to better ourselves.'' Indian Arrows, Odisha Police aim for second win ============================== Off to winning starts, Odisha Sports and Indian Arrows will look to continue in same vein when they lock horns in another match.

Young Indian Arrows lit up the show in their IWL debut.

Head Coach Suren Chettri mentioned that the AIFF's developmental side will take inspiration from the performance for their next game. ''We will play the way we played in our first match. Just want to see the players stick to our philosophy,'' he said.

