Left Menu

Man United star Fernandes involved in car crash, nobody hurt

PTI | Manchester | Updated: 18-04-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 19:33 IST
Man United star Fernandes involved in car crash, nobody hurt

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on the way to the club's training ground but was unhurt and should be available to play against Liverpool in the Premier League, manager Ralf Rangnick said Monday.

Nobody involved in the incident sustained serious injuries, Britain's PA news agency reported.

The 27-year-old Fernandes took part in training and ''was OK,'' said Rangnick, who was speaking ahead of the game against Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday.

''That's why I think he will also be OK for tomorrow,'' Rangnick added.

United would be tied for points with fourth-place Tottenham in the race for Champions League qualification with a win at Liverpool, which starts the match a point behind leader Manchester City.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022