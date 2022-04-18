Sports News Roundup: Celtics stun Nets with Game 1 buzzer-beater; Gamblers, Breakers win Week 1 contests and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Padres' Yu Darvish bounces back to beat Braves

Yu Darvish held Atlanta to a solo homer by Marcell Ozuna over 6 2/3 innings Sunday night and San Diego took advantage of some early wildness by rookie Braves right-hander Bryce Elder to give the Padres a 2-1 victory over visiting Atlanta and a split of their four-game series. Both Padres runs came in the second. Infielders Ha-Seong Kim and C.J. Abrams, the Padres' No. 8 and 9 hitters, started the rally with back-to-back singles with one out. Elder then walked Trent Grisham on four pitches to load the bases and hit Austin Nola with a pitch to force home the Padres' first run. Abrams scored on an infield grounder.

NBA roundup: Celtics stun Nets with Game 1 buzzer-beater

Jayson Tatum converted a last-second Marcus Smart assist into a buzzer-beating layup Sunday afternoon, giving the Boston Celtics a dramatic 115-114 victory over the visiting Brooklyn Nets in Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. With the Nets up 114-113 and looking for a clinching basket, Kevin Durant misfired on a 3-pointer with 15 seconds remaining. Al Horford secured the rebound, and after Jaylen Brown found Smart wide open on the left side, the veteran guard passed up the shot and threw across the key to Tatum, whose catch-and-shoot game-winner had to survive a video review.

USFL roundup: Gamblers, Breakers win Week 1 contests

Reggie Northrup returned a fumble for a score and Clayton Thorson threw a touchdown pass as the Houston Gamblers defeated the Michigan Panthers 17-12 Sunday in both teams' USFL opener in the first of two games at Birmingham, Ala. Northrup finished with 11 tackles, one forced fumble and one 87-yard scamper for a score, while teammate Ahmad Gooden registered three forced fumbles and two sacks. Thorson finished 9 of 17 for 73 yards with one interception and a 12-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Zuber.

Soccer-AC Milan not distracted by takeover talks, says Pioli

AC Milan will not be distracted by a potential takeover of the club and the players are focused squarely on Tuesday's Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Inter Milan, manager Stefano Pioli said. Sources said on Friday that Bahrain-domiciled asset manager Investcorp had entered into exclusive talks to purchase Milan.

NHL roundup: Seven-goal 2nd period highlights Blues' latest win

Brayden Schenn, Jordan Kyrou and Calle Rosen scored two goals apiece as the visiting St. Louis Blues netted seven goals in the second period Sunday to rout the Nashville Predators 8-3 for their ninth straight victory. Vladimir Tarasenko chipped in a goal and two assists for the Blues, who have scored four or more goals in their last 12 games while going 11-0-1.

Trojans commit Aaliyah Gayles hospitalized in shooting

Southern California commit Aaliyah Gayles is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds in Las Vegas. She was attending a house party Saturday night when a fight broke out and four people were shot, police told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Tennis-Nadal back in training ahead of French Open

Australian Open champion Rafa Nadal resumed training on Monday after four weeks out due a stress fracture in his rib, a month out from the French Open where the Spaniard will bid for a record-extending 14th title. Nadal, 35, last played in the final of Indian Wells against Taylor Fritz on March 22, falling to a straight-sets defeat. The injury forced him to skip claycourt tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

Athletics-Kenyans Jepchirchir, Chebet win Boston Marathon

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir edged a thrilling sprint to the line to win the Boston Marathon on Monday, as fellow Kenyan Evans Chebet dominated a stellar field to win the men's race. With one mile remaining, Jepchirchir sprinted ahead of Ababel Yeshaneh but the Ethiopian refused to bow and retook the lead before the pair battled down the final stretch.

Soccer-Man Utd's Fernandes involved in car crash but unhurt

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was involved in a car crash on Monday on his way to the club's training ground. No parties involved were understood to have sustained serious injuries and the Portugal international is expected to train today, a club source said.

Soccer-Chelsea beat Palace 2-0 to book FA Cup final against Liverpool

Chelsea reached their third straight FA Cup final with a hard-earned 2-0 win over Crystal Palace at Wembley Stadium on Sunday to set up a showdown with quadruple-chasing Liverpool. Second-half goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount fired Thomas Tuchel's side to victory in the semi-final and secured a place in the May 14 showpiece match versus Liverpool, who beat Manchester City 3-2 on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)