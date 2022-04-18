National Esports C'ships begins; Federation to select Indian contingent for Asian Games 2022

The much-awaited National Esports Championships 2022 (NESC '22) started on Monday with Esports Federation of India (ESFI) set to select the Indian contingent for the upcoming 2022 Asian Games. Under the 'AESF Road to Asian Games' programme, the NESC '22 will be conducted for five popular Esports titles -- DOTA 2, Hearthstone, FIFA22, Street Fighter V, and League of Legends.

More than 200 top esports athletes have registered from all over India and the tournament will go on till April 24. Esports has been added as a medal sport at the 2022 Asian Games for the first time as the best performers of the NESC '22 will get the opportunity to represent the country at the prestigious multi-nation event. Esports was initially a demonstration sport at the Jakarta 2018 Asian Games in Indonesia, before being confirmed as a medal sport in December 2020 for Hangzhou 2022.

The eight medal games are FIFA (made by EA SPORTS), an Asian Games version of PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor, Dota 2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, HearthStone and Street Fighter V. "The overwhelming response and the excitement we see among our esports players to be part of the Asian Games, gives us the confidence that they are aiming for something really big. They want to take national pride, give a tough challenge to the world and make the country proud. With their unmatched skills, Indian esports is expected to reach new heights. I wish the best for all the players for the upcoming tournament" said Vinod Tiwari, President, Esports Federation of India and Director, Olympic Council of Asia - NOC and International Relations.

The NESC '22 will be conducted online, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the top athletes from across the country competing and showcasing their skills and strategies. DOTA 2 and League of Legends will see the participation of 13 and four teams respectively with veteran athletes like Jeet Rajesh Kundra, Moin Ejaz and Samarth Trivedi competing.

Single-player titles Hearthstone, FIFA22, Street Fighter V will witness the participation of 13, 60 and 16 athletes respectively as top stars including Tirth Mehta (Hearthstone), Siddh Chandarana and Lokmanyu (FIFA22) and Aditya Verma (SFV) will look to seal themselves Asian Games berth. "I am really excited for the NESC '22. I know all of us have been practicing and preparing at our best, and I am sure that whoever goes on to represent India at the Asian Games will aim for a podium finish this time" said Tirth Mehta, who had clinched bronze medal at 2018 Asian Games, where Esports was played as a demonstration event.

Aditya Mehta aka The Darklord from Street Fighter V expressed his excitement and said, "This is the biggest and the most important qualifier in the history of the Indian Fighting Game Community for SFV, it's about time to give it all! Shout out to ESFI for giving us this incredible opportunity". (ANI)

