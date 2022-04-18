Chelsea beat Crystal Palace to set FA Cup final with Liverpool

Two second-half strikes fired Chelsea into the FA Cup final with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. Chelsea will now meet Liverpool in the final of the FA Cup, which will be a repeat of February's Carabao Cup finale, which ended in a penalty shoot-out defeat for Thomas Tuchel's men.

On Sunday, Ruben Loftus-Cheek broke the deadlock with 25 minutes left to play, pouncing on a loose ball on the edge of the box to lash the ball past Jack Butland. Mason Mount then slotted home inside the box after being played through by Timo Werner ten minutes later to double the lead. Chelsea almost added a third late on as Romelu Lukaku struck the post from Werner's cross and Hakim Ziyech's follow up was blocked on the line but the Blues will nevertheless return to Wembley in a month's time to face Liverpool in the final.

A trio of London derbies continues with a Premier League double-header at Stamford Bridge, first against Arsenal on Wednesday and then West Ham on Sunday. (ANI)

