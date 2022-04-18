Left Menu

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace to set FA Cup final with Liverpool

Two second-half strikes fired Chelsea into the FA Cup final with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-04-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 23:13 IST
Chelsea beat Crystal Palace to set FA Cup final with Liverpool
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace (Photo: Twitter/Chelsea FC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Two second-half strikes fired Chelsea into the FA Cup final with a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. Chelsea will now meet Liverpool in the final of the FA Cup, which will be a repeat of February's Carabao Cup finale, which ended in a penalty shoot-out defeat for Thomas Tuchel's men.

On Sunday, Ruben Loftus-Cheek broke the deadlock with 25 minutes left to play, pouncing on a loose ball on the edge of the box to lash the ball past Jack Butland. Mason Mount then slotted home inside the box after being played through by Timo Werner ten minutes later to double the lead. Chelsea almost added a third late on as Romelu Lukaku struck the post from Werner's cross and Hakim Ziyech's follow up was blocked on the line but the Blues will nevertheless return to Wembley in a month's time to face Liverpool in the final.

A trio of London derbies continues with a Premier League double-header at Stamford Bridge, first against Arsenal on Wednesday and then West Ham on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
2
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

UP: Couple killed by nephew for intervening in argument with his wife

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022