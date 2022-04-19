Soccer-LaLiga talking points

Talking points from the weekend in LaLiga. REAL MADRID CLOSING IN ON TITLE

The leaders' last-gasp victory at Sevilla on Sunday extended their advantage over Barcelona to 15 points, though Xavi Hernandez's side were expected to close the gap with two games in hand, starting with Cadiz on Monday. However, a shock 1-0 home loss to the strugglers saw Barca fail to make up any ground and has all but extinguished their title hopes.

Real need just seven points from their last six games to be sure of the title. RELEGATION BATTLE

Cadiz earned their first ever win at Camp Nou on Monday and the victory came with the added bonus of lifting them out of the relegation zone. With Cadiz, bottom side Alaves and second bottom Levante all winning, the battle to avoid the drop has heated up.

Getafe in 15th are on 32 points, just three points above the relegation zone. CHAMPIONS LEAGUE RACE

Only five points separate Barcelona from Real Sociedad in sixth as the battle to finish in the top four and secure Champions League qualification intensifies. The Basque side will host Barca on Thursday looking to close the gap further.

Barca, level with Sevilla and Atletico Madrid on 60 points, will have a difficult time against Sociedad, who are unbeaten in their last five games. Real Betis, fifth on 57 points, host Elche on Tuesday.

