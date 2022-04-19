Left Menu

Sprint legend Gatlin to promote TCS World 10K Bengaluru marathon

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 19-04-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 13:20 IST
Justin Gatlin Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Olympic and world championships gold medallist sprinter Justin Gatlin was on Tuesday named as the brand ambassador for the 14th Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K Bengaluru marathon to be held on May 15. Gatlin won the 2004 Olympic 100m race and also is a four-time World Athletics Championships gold medallist. The American sprinter had an illustrious career winning titles on the world stage across a period of 16 years from 2003 to 2019 before he officially hung up his spikes and retired on February 10 this year. In total, he won no less than 17 medals in the global athletics championships. ''The last two years have been challenging for all of us and made me realize the importance of being together; being part of something bigger. Sport has always been a great unifier and I am extremely excited to be a part of Tata Consultancy Services World 10K Bengaluru,'' Gatlin said in a statement issued by race promoter Procam International. ''This will be my first visit to India, and I look forward immensely to the new experience and witnessing each one of us #ComeAlive in our own unique way on the streets of Bengaluru. ''I urge everyone to be a part of this event and find what brings you joy. See you at the start line!'' The USD 210,000 World Athletics Elite Label Race will witness some of the finest distance runners on the roads of Bengaluru as well as thousands of mass participants from across India.

