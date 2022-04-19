Sri Lankan batter Dimuth Karunaratne signs short-term deal with Yorkshire

Sri Lankan batter Dimuth Karunaratne has signed with Yorkshire County Cricket Club on a short-term deal. The top-order batter is set to debut for the Club in this week's LV= Insurance County Championship game against Northamptonshire at Wantage Road. The 33-year-old will then play a further two games at Headingley against Kent and away at Essex in early May.

Having scored 5,620 Test Match runs at an average of 39.57 including 14 hundreds, the left-hander has enjoyed significant success at the highest level and will add significant experience to the Yorkshire side. Interim Managing Director of Cricket Darren Gough said in a statement that they are delighted that Dimuth will be joining us for the next three Championship games.

"He has proven himself to be an exceptional leader for Sri Lanka and is a tremendous Test Match batter. It can only benefit the lads in our changing rooms to have a player of his quality and I'm sure they will all get a lot from it. I am confident he will contribute runs and enjoy his time at Yorkshire," added the statement. (ANI)

