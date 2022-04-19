Sports News Roundup: Jalen Brunson nets 41 as Mavs even series with Jazz; PSG's Messi and Verratti to miss Angers clash due to injury and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-PSG's Messi and Verratti to miss Angers clash due to injury

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi and midfielder Marco Verratti will miss Wednesday's league trip to Angers due to injury, the Ligue 1 club said on Tuesday. Messi has inflammation in his left Achilles while Verratti is out with a knee problem. Centre back Presnel Kimpembe will also miss out, with all three players set to be assessed again before PSG's game against Lens at the weekend.

Soccer-Pique rejects wrongdoing over 24-million euros Saudi Super Cup deal

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique dismissed any wrongdoing over his involvement in helping the Spanish FA secure a deal to relocate Spain's Super Cup to Saudi Arabia, an agreement which earned his Kosmos company 24 million euros ($26 million) in commission. On Monday, website El Confidencial published leaked audio recordings from 2019 that revealed details about the contract negotiated by Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales and Pique with Saudi Arabia that included Kosmos receiving 4 million euros for each of the six Super Cup editions scheduled to be played in the Middle Eastern country.

Tennis-France pulls out of bidding process to host Davis Cup group stage

France's tennis federation (FFT) said it has pulled out of the bidding process to become a host for the group stage of this year's Davis Cup Finals due to "onerous financial and operational conditions". The International Tennis Federation had initially named Bologna, Glasgow, Hamburg and Malaga as hosts for the group stage of the men's team competition from Sept. 14-18.

Cycling-British Cycling offers Wiggins support after abuse allegations

British Cycling said on Tuesday that their safeguarding team had reached out to Bradley Wiggins after the five-times Olympic champion alleged that he was sexually groomed by a coach when he was 13. Wiggins, 41, made the claims in an interview with Men's Health UK magazine and said the abuse had an impact on him as an adult. He did not name the coach.

NBA roundup: Jalen Brunson nets 41 as Mavs even series with Jazz

Jalen Brunson exploded for 41 points, Maxi Kleber added 25 and the host Dallas Mavericks were on fire from outside to overcome superstar Luka Doncic's absence in a 110-104 win over the Utah Jazz on Monday night. The teams' first-round Western Conference playoff series is tied at one win apiece heading to games in Salt Lake City on Thursday and Saturday.

Golf-Weir, Choi, Ogilvy and Villegas named Presidents Cup assistants

International team captain Trevor Immelman on Tuesday has named Mike Weir, K.J. Choi, Geoff Ogilvy and Camilo Villegas as his four assistants for the Presidents Cup showdown against the United States at Quail Hollow in September. For Weir, Choi and Ogilvy, the Sept. 22-25 Presidents Cup in North Carolina will mark their third stint as assistants while Villegas will make his first appearance as an assistant.

Panthers LB Damien Wilson facing assault charge

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson was arrested in Texas last week after his former girlfriend said he threatened to kill her with a tire iron, the Dallas Morning News reported. Wilson, 28, faces a charge of assault with bodily injury of a family member, Frisco police confirmed in an email to the newspaper.

Golf-Tennis champion Barty signs up for global celebrity series

Former tennis world number one Ash Barty has added fuel to speculation that her post-retirement sporting career will focus on golf by signing up for a series of exhibition tournaments featuring 23 other celebrities from the world of sport. Barty, who retired at the age of 25 last month, will represent a rest of the world team captained by Ernie Els against a United States team led by another major winner, Fred Couples.

NHL roundup: Capitals halt Avalanche's 9-game winning streak

Marcus Johansson scored the go-ahead goal at 10:46 of the third period and the Washington Capitals defeated the Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night in Denver, snapping Colorado's nine-game winning streak. Alex Ovechkin scored his 48th goal of the season and Garnet Hathaway added a goal for the Capitals, who have won six of seven. Ilya Samsonov made 24 saves.

Soccer-Man United's Ronaldo to miss Liverpool match after death of newborn twin

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Liverpool in the Premier League later on Tuesday following the death of his newborn son a day earlier, the club said. Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez, who announced in October last year they were expecting twins, said on Monday that one of the two babies had died.

(With inputs from agencies.)