RCB beat LSG by 18 runs
In reply, LSG were stopped at 163 for eight. Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 181/6 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 96; Dushmantha Chameera 2/31, Jason Holder 2/25). Lucknow Super Giants: 163/8 in 20 overs (Krunal Pandya 42; Josh Hazlewood 4/25).
