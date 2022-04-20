COVID-hit Delhi dismiss Punjab for 115
- Country:
- India
Punjab Kings were all out for 115 against Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.
Jitesh Sharma top scored for Punjab with 32 off 23 balls.
Delhi spinners enjoyed their time in the middle with Kuldeep Yadav, Lalit Yaav and Axar Patel taking two wickets each.
The game was in doubt with Delhi reporting sixth COVID case in their camp but the BCCI decided to go ahead with after players returning negative tests following two rounds of testing in the morning. Brief Scores: Punjab Kings:115 all out in 20 overs (Jitesh 32; Kuldeep 2/24, Lalit 2/11, Axar 2/10).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Indian
- Punjab
- Punjab Kings
- Punjab Kings:115
- Delhi Capitals
- Axar Patel
ALSO READ
Indian musicians, Ricky Kej & Falguni Shah win awards at the 64th Grammys
No other priority than peace in Punjab: Sidhu slams AAP over law and order situation
Indian imports of Russian energy represent only 1-2% of its total energy imports: WH
PM Modi congratulates Indian-American singer Falguni Shah for Grammy win
Indian Consulate in New York condemns assault on elderly Sikh man