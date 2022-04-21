Left Menu

Soccer-Bernardeschi and Danilo send Juve through to Coppa final

With Fiorentina committing bodies forward down the other end, Danilo managed to put the game to bed in stoppage time. With Massimiliano Allegri's side trailing Serie A leaders AC Milan by eight points with five games left, Juve's best chance of landing a trophy this season remains in the Coppa tournament, where they will face Inter in the 11 May final.

Soccer-Bernardeschi and Danilo send Juve through to Coppa final
Juventus set up a Coppa Italia final showdown with Inter Milan after goals from Federico Bernardeschi and Danilo earned them a 2-0 win in the second leg of their semi-final against Fiorentina on Wednesday, sealing a 3-0 aggregate success. Having snatched a fortunate victory in the first leg in Florence thanks to a last-gasp own goal, Juve set about dominating from the off in the Juventus Stadium, but they struggled to turn their possession into chances early on.

Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic, facing his former club, saw his close-range effort saved before Bernardeschi's fine finish gave the hosts the lead in the 32nd minute. Adrien Rabiot had the ball in the net in the second half but his strike was ruled out following a VAR review. With Fiorentina committing bodies forward down the other end, Danilo managed to put the game to bed in stoppage time.

