Soccer-Internacional condemn threat sent to midfielder Edenilson

Brazilian club Internacional condemned "cowardly threats" sent to midfielder Edenilson on Wednesday after he received a video of an armed man warning him to up his game. The 32-year-old midfielder, who has two caps for Brazil, was sent a video of a man waving a gun and saying, "Edenilson, you better be careful, we're going to get you. Play football. We are going to get you."

Edenilson posted the video on Instagram with the man's face obscured under his own appeal, "This, how much longer?" "Internacional vehemently repudiates the cowardly threats made against midfielder Edenilson on social media and reiterates its commitment to look for more peaceful society and sport," the club said in a statement.

The incident comes after Corinthians asked police to protect their players earlier this month in the wake of a death threat sent to goalkeeper Cassio. In February, the Porto Alegre derby match between Internacional and Gremio was called off just minutes before kick off when the Gremio team bus was attacked on its way to the stadium.

That attack came two days after an explosive device was thrown through the window of the Bahia team bus, injuring players inside.

