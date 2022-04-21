Left Menu

IPL 2022: PBKS skipper Mayank wants his team to move on after defeat against DC

After facing a crushing defeat against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal expressed disappointment and said that he wants his team to forget the day and move on.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-04-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 09:57 IST
PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal (Photo/IPL-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After facing a crushing defeat against Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings skipper Mayank Agarwal expressed disappointment and said that he wants his team to forget the day and move on. Bowlers played a key role for Delhi Capitals as they bundled out Punjab Kings for 115. Their batters too pitched in strongly, chasing the target in inside 11 overs in the IPL match at Brabourne Stadium here on Wednesday.

"It's a tough one, a day to forget for us, best to move on and not think too much into the game. We didn't bat and bowl well, we just need to move on from today. We have been losing too many wickets too early, that's a concern," said Mayank in a post-match presentation. "Don't want to dwell too much, if we do so, a lot of negatives will come out. A total of around 180 could have been competitive. In hindsight, I could have given a couple of overs early for the spinners, but I didn't do so," he added.

Punjab King's 115 is the lowest total by any team so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2022. The total was chased down by DC with 57 balls to spare as the team boosted their NRR (Net Run Rate). Capitals never looked in trouble throughout the match as they inflicted a heavy nine-wicket defeat on Punjab Kings. (ANI)

