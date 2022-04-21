Left Menu

Pathirana replaces Milne in CSK squad

New Zealands Milne suffered a hamstring injury in CSKs first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, which was also the season opener, weeks after which he has been ruled out of the tournament.Pathirana, a young 19-year old medium pacer, was a part of Sri Lankas U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-04-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 14:52 IST
Pathirana replaces Milne in CSK squad
Matheesha Pathirana Image Credit: Twitter(@IPL)
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai Super Kings on Thursday named young Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana as a replacement for injured Adam Milne in the ongoing Indian Premier League. New Zealand's Milne suffered a hamstring injury in CSK's first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26, which was also the season opener, weeks after which he has been ruled out of the tournament.

Pathirana, a young 19-year-old medium-pacer, was a part of Sri Lanka's U19 World Cup squads in 2020 and 2022. ''He will join CSK at the price of INR 20 lakh,'' the IPL said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
3
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022