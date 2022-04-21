Left Menu

IPL 2022: CSK's Adam Milne ruled out due to hamstring injury, Matheesha Pathirana to replace him

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 due to a hamstring injury.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-04-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 15:25 IST
CSK fast bowler Adam Milne. (Photo/Chennai Super Kings Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 due to a hamstring injury. Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana will replace him for the rest of the season.

"Chennai Super Kings fast bowler Adam Milne has been ruled out of IPL 2022 due to a hamstring injury. Milne, who was picked up by the Super Kings in the player auction for IPL 2022, played the first game of the season against Kolkata Knight Riders. Sri Lanka's Matheesha Pathirana replaces Milne for the rest of the season," said an official statement from CSK. Matheesha Pathirana, 19, played the Under-19 World Cup 2022 for Sri Lanka. A right-arm pacer with a slinging action, Pathirana picked up 7 wickets from 4 matches in the tournament. He also played the Under-19 World Cup in 2020.

Chennai Super Kings will face Mumbai Indians at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday. The team is currently at the ninth spot in the points table with two points. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

