Left Menu

Asian Wrestling C'ships: Sarita Mor, Sushma Shokeen bag bronze for India

Sarita Mor and Sushma Shokeen won bronze medals for India in their respective women's freestyle weight categories at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Thursday.

ANI | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 21-04-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 20:00 IST
Asian Wrestling C'ships: Sarita Mor, Sushma Shokeen bag bronze for India
Sarita Mor (Photo: Twitter/Narendra Modi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mongolia

Sarita Mor and Sushma Shokeen won bronze medals for India in their respective women's freestyle weight categories at the Asian Wrestling Championships 2022 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia on Thursday. Two-time Asian Champion Sarita Mor won two of her four group matches in the 59kg division to finish third in the field of five grapplers.

Sarita lost to eventual gold medallist Sara Natami of Japan via technical superiority and suffered a narrow 2-1 loss to Shoovdor Baatarjav of Mongolia in her first two matches. The Indian then bounced back to defeat Dilfuza Aimbetova of Uzbekistan via technical superiority and Diana Kayumova of Kazakhstan 5-2 to take bronze.

In the 55kg weight category, Sushma Shokeen lost her matches to Umi Imai of Japan and Otgonjargal Ganbaatar of Mongolia via technical superiority. Shokeen then blanked Altyn Shagayeva from Kazakhstan 5-0 and Uzbekistan's Sarbinaz Jienbaeva 12-0 to finish third in the group of five.

The remaining Indian women wrestlers - Manisha (50kg), Sonika Hooda (68kg) and Sudesh Kumari (76kg) - in action on Thursday failed to bag medals. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & AFMS hospitals

MoD signs MoU with AYUSH Ministry to start Ayurveda Centres at Cantonment & ...

 India
4
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022