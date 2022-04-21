Modest start for Gangjee in Japan
Indian golfer Rahil Gangjee made a modest start of 2-under 69 in the first round of the ISPS HANDA Championship here on Thursday. Making his second start in Japan this year, Gangjee was lying T-64.
Gangjee had four birdies against two bogeys in his round.
The leader was local man Yuki Furukawa, who shot a brilliant 9-under 62 for a one-shot lead over four others, all of them Japanese at the PGM Ishioka Golf Club in Ibaraki.
The top international player was Filipino De Los Santos, competing on a limited status from last year's QT. He carded 6-under 65 and was T-11.
Justin De Los Santos of the Philippines proved just how determined he is to make every tournament count when he impressed with an opening six-under-par 65.
