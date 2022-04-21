Left Menu

Rohit Sharma on Thursday bagged an unwanted record after getting dismissed for a duck in an Indian Premier League 2022 match.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma now has most ducks in IPL history
Rohit Sharma on Thursday bagged an unwanted record after getting dismissed for a duck in an Indian Premier League 2022 match. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit now has the most ducks in the history of the IPL. The unwelcome record was registered by Rohit in the MI's IPL 2022 match against Chennai Super Kings.

In the very first over of the match, Rohit handed an easy catch to Mitchell Santner at mid-on and went back to the pavilion on a second-ball duck off Mukesh Choudhary. Rohit has been dismissed for a duck in the IPL 14 times and he has surpassed Piyush Chawal, Harbhajan Singh, Mandeep Singh and Parthiv Patel to register this unwanted record. All the aforementioned players surpassed by Rohit were dismissed for a duck 13 times in the IPL.

The Indian captain has failed to score a single fifty in IPL 2022 and has been out of form in this season of the cash-rich league. He had scores of 41, 10, 3, 26, 28 and 6 before this duck. (ANI)

