Soccer-MLS and Liga MX All-Stars to meet for second straight year

"Our partnership with LIGA MX has brought out the best in both leagues on and off the field, and I have no doubt the intensity will be even higher for the rematch in Minnesota." Liga MX executive president Mikel Arriola said the inaugural edition of the event last year was a great experience but said his league is now looking for payback.

Reuters | Updated: 22-04-2022 03:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 03:19 IST
Soccer-MLS and Liga MX All-Stars to meet for second straight year

Major League Soccer (MLS) and Liga MX All-Stars will face off for a second consecutive year on Aug. 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota in a rematch of the star-studded 2021 game. This year's match will be held at MLS side Minnesota United's Allianz Field after MLS defeated Liga MX in a thrilling penalty shootout in Los Angeles last August, with Ricardo Pepi delivering the game winner.

"Last year's match between the MLS All-Stars and the LIGA MX All-Stars was the most competitive MLS All-Star Games ever, and we're pleased to renew the rivalry between the two leagues this summer," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber. "Our partnership with LIGA MX has brought out the best in both leagues on and off the field, and I have no doubt the intensity will be even higher for the rematch in Minnesota."

Liga MX executive president Mikel Arriola said the inaugural edition of the event last year was a great experience but said his league is now looking for payback. "For us, the opportunity to relive this experience in 2022 is exciting and fills us with pride," he said.

"We are committed to preparing ourselves in the best way, and with our best players, to seek a win, and of course, revenge against MLS." Combining the two league's All-Star games is part of a broader effort to bring the leagues closer together that includes the Leagues Cup and the Campeones Cup.

