Tsitsipas advances after long rain delay in Barcelona

PTI | Barcelona | Updated: 22-04-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 09:34 IST
Stefanos Tsitsipas Image Credit: Flickr
Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas waited a day to close out his opening match at the Barcelona Open with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win over Ilya Ivashka.

The match was suspended because of rain on Wednesday with Tsitsipas leading 5-1. Rain again delayed the match's resumption on Thursday, but the fifth-ranked Greek eventually finished off his 44th-ranked opponent.

Tsitsipas, who last week won his second straight Monte Carlo title, will play in the third round against Grigor Dimitrov, who rallied past Federico Coria 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the only other singles match to finish on a rainy day in Barcelona.

The rain delays have caused havoc to the tournament's schedule and many players, including Tsitsipas, will have to play two matches on the same day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

