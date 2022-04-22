Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Wimbledon ban will 'incite hatred,' says Belarus federation; Mike Tyson involved in an altercation on a plane and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Wimbledon ban will 'incite hatred,' says Belarus federation

The decision to bar Russian and Belarusian players from Wimbledon over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine will incite "hatred and intolerance", the Belarus Tennis Federation (BTF) said, adding that they are seeking legal advice on the ban. The grasscourt major announced on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian competitors would be banned from this year's tournament. Belarus is a key staging area for the invasion, which Russia calls a "special military operation".

Mike Tyson involved in an altercation on a plane

Mike Tyson was involved in a scuffle with another passenger on an airplane at San Francisco International Airport on Wednesday, his spokesperson confirmed to ESPN. TMZ posted a video that purported to show Tyson punching the passenger, who was seated behind him and previously was seen trying to get Tyson's attention. The other man was shown subsequently in the video with bloody cuts on his head.

Soccer-Liverpool saddened by the recent rise in 'vile' Hillsborough chants

Liverpool said they were saddened by the recent rise in "vile chants" about the Hillsborough Stadium disaster and that they will call on the "full force of the law" to stop it. Ninety-six Liverpool supporters were crushed to death in an over-crowded and fenced-in enclosure at the Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield before an FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in April 1989.

Soccer-Pele was discharged from the hospital, remains in stable condition

Brazilian soccer great Pele was discharged from hospital on Thursday, Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein hospital said, three days after he was admitted to continue receiving treatment for a colon tumor. Pele's clinical condition is good and stable, doctors said.

Soccer-Serena Williams, Lewis Hamilton join Broughton's bid to buy Chelsea

Former tennis world number one Serena Williams and seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton have joined Martin Broughton's bid to buy Premier League club, Chelsea, a source close to the bid told Reuters on Thursday. Former Liverpool chairman Broughton's consortium includes World Athletics President Sebastian Coe and wealthy investors from around the world, who the group says all want to maintain Chelsea's top status.

NFL says Black coaches' discrimination claims should be thrown out or arbitrated

The National Football League on Thursday said lawsuits by three Black coaches accusing the league of racist hiring practices should be dismissed because the claims lack legal merit, or else sent to arbitration. The league set forth its expected defenses to the claims of Brian Flores and two other coaches in a filing in Manhattan federal court, ahead of a scheduled May 2 initial conference with U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni.

Soccer-Burnley keeps pressure on Everton with a win over the Saints

Burnley piled the pressure back on Everton in the Premier League relegation battle with a 2-0 win over Southampton on Thursday, moving them within a point of Frank Lampard's side.

The Clarets, who sacked long-serving manager Sean Dyche last week, are in 18th place in the standings on 28 points from 32 games with Everton on 29 points from a game less.

Soccer-Spanish court ends protection for Super League clubs

A Spanish judge has lifted measures that prevented UEFA and FIFA from taking action against clubs that wanted to create a European Super League. In the ruling, published on Thursday, the commercial court in Madrid said it was lifting measures that had been adopted in April last year as even if clubs were punished by FIFA and UEFA it would not stop them going ahead with their Super League plans.

Tennis-Ukraine's Svitolina says anti-war Russians, Belarusians should not face ban

Elina Svitolina said Russian and Belarusian players who denounce Moscow's invasion of her country Ukraine should be allowed to participate at Wimbledon. The grasscourt major announced on Wednesday that Russian and Belarusian competitors would be banned from this year's tournament.

Gymnastics-Nassar abuse survivors seek $130 million over botched FBI investigation

Thirteen unnamed sexual abuse survivors of Larry Nassar are seeking $130 million from the FBI over allegations that it botched the investigation into the former USA Gymnastics doctor, their lawyers said on Thursday. The individuals say they suffered further abuse as a result of the FBI's failure to properly investigate Nassar after being made aware of some of the accusations against him. Each is submitting an administrative tort claim.

