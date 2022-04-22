Left Menu

Cricket-England white-ball skipper Morgan says coaching roles should be split

"It's such a big ask for one man to do the job." Following Silverwood's exit, England are now on the hunt for their third head coach since 2019. British media has linked former Australia head coach Justin Langer and former India head coach Gary Kirsten with the England job, while Collingwood is also considered to be a leading candidate.

Eoin Morgan Image Credit: ANI

The England cricket board (ECB) should have different coaches for the men's team for all three formats owing to the "demands" of the game, white-ball captain Eoin Morgan said. England are searching for a new head coach after Chris Silverwood resigned in February following the team's 4-0 Ashes test series defeat in Australia, with Paul Collingwood named the interim coach.

"Just the demands of the game as a whole now are huge, there is almost no break," Morgan told Sky Sports on Friday. "It's such a big ask for one man to do the job."

