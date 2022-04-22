Disappointing start for Aditi Ashok

Indian golfer Aditi Ashok made her worst start of the season as she carded 6-over 77 in the first round of the DIO Implant LA Open here. Aditi, who has been having a decent season so far, had three double bogeys, a bogey and just one birdie. She was lying way down on the leader board on a breezy day at the Wilshire Country Club.

Aditi will need a very low second round to make the cut. She has just missed one cut in five previous starts in 2022.

Alison Lee shot a bogey free 5-under 66 in testing conditions to take the first-round lead. Lee, 27, is trying to win for the first time on the LPGA Tour.

Fellow afternoon starter Emma Talley and morning players Nasa Hataoka and Emily Kristine Pedersen were a stroke back at 4-under 67.

Top-ranked Jin Young Ko had a 71 in the morning. Defending champion Brooke Henderson, playing alongside Ko, opened with a 76, including a triple bogey on the par-3 fourth.

The event starts the LPGA Tour's two-week run in the Los Angeles area.

