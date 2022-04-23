Soccer-Corica left frustrated as missed chances cost Sydney

Sydney FC coach Steve Corica criticised his team's failure to turn opportunities into goals as the A-League side dropped off the pace in the Asian Champions League with a 1-0 loss against Japan's Yokohama F Marinos. Sydney are five points behind Group H leaders Jeonbuk Motors from South Korea at the halfway stage in the group phase of the continental championship, with only one team guaranteed to advance to the competition's next round.

"We didn't take our chances and we conceded from a corner, so disappointed to have lost that game," Corica said after the loss in Ho Chi Minh City on Friday. "We deserved more. We didn't get it. We got punished, as simple as that."

Corica's side have yet to win in this year's Asian Champions League, drawing with Jeonbuk and Vietnam's Hoang Anh Gia Lai before the loss to Yokohama. English striker Adam Le Fondre missed two opportunities to give his team the lead against Kevin Muscat's side before Ryotaro Tsunoda hit the winner for Yokohama 10 minutes from time.

"I'm very happy with the way we've been playing because we're creating," said Corica. "What I'm not happy with is the chances we're not converting into goals because that's what hurting us. It's the same every game at the moment.

"We've had opportunities in every game, probably the better opportunities in every game and we haven't got the result we should be getting." With Sydney due to play for a fourth time in 10 days on Monday, when they again face Yokohama, Corica confirmed he would look to shake up his team selection.

"There will be changes for the next game for sure," he said. "It's a short turnaround, the conditions are tough out there. "It's hard for both teams so we need to freshen up the squad again for the next game and make a few changes."

